Local health officials hold COVID-19 vaccine campaign

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services partnered with United Way of Waco-McLennan County to host a COVID-19 outreach display at the Walmart super-center in Bellmead Sunday afternoon.

Trying to convince more Central Texans to get their vaccine is a bigger challenge than state health officials originally anticipated. State-wide, only 40% of residents 16 and older are fullyl vaccinated.

“Over the last year, I’ve been working tirelessly on impacting the spread and deceasing the spread of COVID-19 across communities,” said LaShonda Malrey-Horne, district director of Waco-McLennan County Public Health.

“All of the vaccines currently available are safe, they all have been tested and tried in clinical studies including all people of races and ethnicities.”

To emphasize that point, the display was a large video screen with information about the vaccine and its effectiveness.

“I got vaccinated for a number of reasons,” said Tiffany Johnson with United Way Waco-McLennan County.

“I was ready to hug my mom, be with my grandmother and allow my children to have time to spend with their grandparents.”

The event also offered visitors the opportunity to get the vaccine inside the Walmart without an appointment.

With so many Texans still left to be vaccinated, officials say they will continue the campaign as long as possible.

“It’s really, really important that you take advantage of this life-saving opportunity and get vaccinated,” Malrey-Horne said.

“Getting this vaccine could protect us and our loved ones from getting ill.”

