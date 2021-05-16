Advertisement

Murder suspect captured after fleeing scene of wreck on I-35

Suspect driving vehicle reported stolen in Limestone County
File Graphic
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A murder suspect driving a stolen vehicle fled the scene of a car wreck involving several vehicles on I-35, resulting in a multi-agency manhunt that started in Bell County and ended with his arrest in Falls County.

Tyler Warren, 23, of Waco, Texas, was wanted by Waco Police on a murder charge. He was also wanted on a warrant for a parole violation from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Troy Police officers were dispatched to a wreck involving several vehicles on Interstate 35 near Big Elm Road at about 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

Responding officers learned one of the drivers involved in the wreck, later identified as Warren, was driving a vehicle reported stolen in Limestone County and wanted on the murder charge in Waco.

A manhunt was organized with help of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Bell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Bell County constables, the Lorena Police K-9 unit and the Temple Police K-9 unit.

Two hours later, Warren was taken into custody without incident along the Union Pacific railroad tracks near Blevins Road in Falls County.

Warren was transported to Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco for treatment of minor injuries he received while running from the crash scene.

There were no injuries in the original crash that led to the search.

