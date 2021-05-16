One dead as car left road, flipped and caught fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department responded to a fatal traffic accident early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the call around 12:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop.

The driver was traveling eastbound on the turnaround when the vehicle left the roadway, flipped, and caught on fire.

Next of kin has not been notified.

The incident is under investigation.

No further details were immediately avaliable.

