Advertisement

One dead as car left road, flipped and caught fire

The Temple Police Department responded to a fatal traffic accident early Sunday morning.
The Temple Police Department responded to a fatal traffic accident early Sunday morning.(Megan Vanselow KWTX)
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department responded to a fatal traffic accident early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the call around 12:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop.

The driver was traveling eastbound on the turnaround when the vehicle left the roadway, flipped, and caught on fire.

Next of kin has not been notified.

The incident is under investigation.

No further details were immediately avaliable.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wakes up covered in blood
Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling
Former Waco ISD superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson
Former Waco ISD superintendent dies as a result of recent health complications
File Graphic
Murder suspect captured after fleeing scene of wreck on I-35
A young person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being...
Late night shooting in Temple sends teenager to a hospital
The Lorena ISD advised parents Friday it has fired a Pre-K substitute teacher over an alleged...
Local district fires Pre-K substitute over indecency with a child allegation

Latest News

The Cedar Hill Police Department is searching for Starnesia Williams, a missing Texas woman in...
CLEAR Alert issued for a missing Texas woman in immediate danger
The family of a 19-year-old shot and killed back in April hosted a benefit concert to raise...
Family of fallen teenager holds “Stop the Violence” benefit concert
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Former Waco ISD superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson
Former Waco ISD superintendent dies as a result of recent health complications