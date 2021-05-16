Advertisement

One hospitalized from Killeen nightclub shooting

Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Early Sunday morning police responded to a nightclub shooting that put a woman in the hospital.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Hangover Club located at 104 W. Elms Road in reference to a shots fired disturbance.

While officers were in route, they were advised that there was a shooting victim.

Upon the officers arrival, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical but stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

