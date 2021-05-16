Rain Tapers Off This Evening with Much More on The Way

Storms will taper off going through the evening with temperatures staying in the low to mid 70′s. Spotty rain will be possible during the overnight, but another wave of storms will arrive during the pre-dawn hours just after 4am. Those storms will continue through Monday morning, with lower rain chances heading through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80′s, and because of that any small storm that does fire up in the afternoon will be able to strengthen easily, which is why we have a low risk for strong storms in the afternoon.

We’ll be dry going into Tuesday with a few spotty showers during the morning. However, rain coverage will build up going through Tuesday afternoon, with the very best chances coming in at night. The rainy pattern continues through the end of the week, with most of Central Texas expected to pick up around 2-5 inches of rain by Friday night. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Wednesday morning, but will likely be extended to the end of the week.

