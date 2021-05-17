Apparent roadside standoff ends after police chase on Interstate 35

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – What appeared to be a roadside standoff between a dozen or more law enforcement officers and a driver in Bell County following a police chase on Interstate 35 that backed up northbound traffic for miles ended at around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Initial reports indicated the chase started in Georgetown and ended at the Shanklin Road exit south of the Bell Expo Center.

A dozen or more law enforcement vehicles were stopped at exit and the northbound highway and access road were closed to traffic.

At around 6:10 p.m., officers appeared to deploy a flash bang.

Shortly afterward, officers had the driver on the ground.

The northbound access road opened to traffic just after 6:15 p.m. and about five minutes later one lane of the northbound interstate was reopened.

By 7 p.m. all lanes had been reopened.

An unrelated accident occurred on the southbound highway during the incident.

The driver was placed in an ambulance, evidently to be taken to a local hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

