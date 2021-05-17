Advertisement

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

Ariana Grande appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. A...
Ariana Grande appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn't not clear when the wedding took place.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande is a newlywed.

A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande’s rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn’t clear when the wedding took place.

“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the rep told People.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34+35,” “Positions,” “pov” and the “Save Your Tears” remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on “The Voice” in the fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Hill Police Department is searching for Starnesia Williams, a missing Texas woman in...
CLEAR Alert issued for a missing Texas woman in immediate danger
Authorities Monday identified the victim of a fiery early-morning crash.
Victim of fiery Central Texas crash identified
Police released security camera images of a man who opened fire on two women in a local...
Security camera captured images of shooter at local nightclub
Former Waco ISD superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson
Former Waco ISD superintendent dies as a result of recent health complications
Ty Felder, 17, played basketball and football at University High School.
Central Texas high school athlete dies of gunshot wound

Latest News

An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
A brief tornado touched down west of Troy Sunday and caused damage to some homes and a chicken...
National Weather Service confirms weekend tornado in Central Texas
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2014 file photo, people pass an AT&T store in New York's Times Square....
AT&T to combine media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,”...
Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement