Baylor Softball selected for NCAA tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s softball team is headed back to the NCAA tournament.

Baylor was selected as an at-large bit and will compete in the Gainesville Region.

The four teams in Baylor’s regional are Baylor, Florida, South Florida, and South Alabama.

Florida is the number 4 seed overall in the tournament.

Baylor is one of five Big-12 teams that made the tournament. Oklahoma got the top seed overall, while Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Texas all got at-large bids.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.