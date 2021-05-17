Advertisement

Baylor Softball selected for NCAA tournament

Baylor Softball pours Gatorade on Glenn Moore after he gets his 800th win with the program...
Baylor Softball pours Gatorade on Glenn Moore after he gets his 800th win with the program earlier this season
By Christopher Williams
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s softball team is headed back to the NCAA tournament.

Baylor was selected as an at-large bit and will compete in the Gainesville Region.

The four teams in Baylor’s regional are Baylor, Florida, South Florida, and South Alabama.

Florida is the number 4 seed overall in the tournament.

Baylor is one of five Big-12 teams that made the tournament. Oklahoma got the top seed overall, while Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Texas all got at-large bids.

