Central Texas high school athlete dies of gunshot wound

Ty Felder, 17, played basketball and football at University High School.
Ty Felder, 17, played basketball and football at University High School.(Waco ISD)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Tydreun Felder, 17, a University High School sophomore who played football and basketball, is dead after a shooting Friday night in Waco, police confirmed Monday.

The shooting was reported at around 8:50 p.m. Friday at the Trendwood apartments in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle, police said.

Fedler, who was shot in the abdomen, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center where he underwent surgery, but later died, police said.

The Waco Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit is investigating the death as a murder, police said.

University High School described Felder in a weekend Facebook post as “a great young man with unlimited potential and an infectious smile.”

The Trojan family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own, Ty Felder. Ty was a great young man with unlimited...

Posted by Waco University Athletics on Saturday, May 15, 2021

