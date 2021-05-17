Early-morning traffic stop leads to chase that ended in blowout on rural Central Texas highway

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - An early-morning chase that started after an attempted traffic stop in Falls County ended when a tire blew out on the vehicle deputies were pursuing.

The pursuit started after deputies attempted the traffic stop at around 3 a.m. Monday near the intersection of State Highway 7 and State Highway 320, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The driver sped off down Highway 320 with deputies in pursuit, but when the tire blew out, lost control of the vehicle, which ended up in a roadside ditch.

The driver ran into a nearby pasture.

Deputies weren’t able to find him, but have determined his identity and warrants will be issued, the sheriff’s office said.

