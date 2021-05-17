H-E-B offers free curbside pickup at stores in Central Texas, around the state

(KWTX) - H-E-B announced Monday it’s dropping its $4.95 fee and is offering free curbside pickup at its stores in Central Texas and around the state for orders of $35 or more before taxes, discounts, promotions or coupons are applied.

Orders for less than $35 will include a $2.95 surcharge.

“Our goal with H-E-B Curbside is to give Texans an easier, more convenient way to shop for the products they want and need, and we are excited to now offer this service free to all our H-E-B customers,” said Rachael Vegas, senior vice president of Ecommerce merchandising.

Curbside pickup is available at more than 250 H-E-B stores across the state.

Orders may be placed through the My H-E-B mobile app or online.

Orders must be placed at least four hours before the scheduled pick-up time and may be placed as much as seven days in advance.

H-E-B accepts SNAP EBT payments for H-E-B Curbside orders placed on the My H-E-B mobile app and at heb.com.

Customers must create an account and enter their SNAP EBT information on either the app or the website and will need a credit or debit gift card to pay for items and fees not covered by SNAP EBT.

