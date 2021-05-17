Heavy rain and few strong storms over the next couple of days

We’ve already had a pair of wet days and seen multi-inch rain totals and we still have more wet days to come with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the week. We could see additional rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches, with higher totals in a few places here and there, by the end of the week. Along with high rain chances and flooding concerns, we do have a chance for some strong storms tonight. Temperatures stay pretty steady this week with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

It’s not a guarantee how things play out tonight, with some models pushing in storms as early as 9:00 pm tonight and others keeping storm chances west of us until tomorrow morning. Either way, it’s possible that a few storms could be strong to severe, especially if the organized storms from the west do in fact hold together long enough to move into Central Texas. The main threats for us will be hail and damaging wind gusts. There will also be the potential for localized heavy rainfall which could continues to keep our flooding concerns high. Depending on what happens tonight/early tomorrow morning will impact tomorrow afternoon. If we don’t see a lot of activity tonight and early in the day tomorrow, our rain chances do go up for the afternoon tomorrow afternoon/evening.

We’re still on track to see the most widespread rain and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. The exact timing will come into focus in the coming days, but this will include the risk not just for severe storms, but also for flooding. Our Flash Flood Watch is for all of Central Texas and last until 7:00 am on Wednesday morning.

Although a bit drier, we will keep at least scattered rain and storms in the forecast through next weekend. Highs are expected to be a few degrees warmer, getting into the low 80s.

REMEMBER THIS WEEK:

SLOW DOWN when roads are wet

PLAN ahead and give yourself more time for your commute

Do NOT attempt to drive through standing water

If you come upon water standing on the road turn around and go back the way you came (TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN) & do not attempt to cross over because you never know exactly how deep the ponding of water is

6 inches of water will reach the bottom of most cars and can cause loss of control and potential stalling. It’s also high enough to cause a vehicle’s tires to lose traction and slide.

Water flowing at just 6 mph exerts the same force/unit area as air blowing at EF5 tornado wind speeds, according to Dr. Greg Forbes

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.