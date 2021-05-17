National Weather Service confirms weekend tornado in Central Texas

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service Monday confirmed an EF-0 tornado formed west of Troy midday Sunday damaging several homes and outbuildings.

The tornado, with 75-mph wind speeds, touched down at 11:14 a.m. Sunday 4 miles west-northwest of Troy and dissipated two minutes later 5 miles north west of Troy, cutting a path along Willow Grove Road between Moody Road and Franklin Road.

The tornado caused minor damage to several homes, outbuildings and chicken coops, the weather service said.

Sunday’s tornado was the only severe storm reported in Central Texas this weekend, but kicked off what will be an active week of weather.

Flash flood watches are in effect and 3 inches to more than 6 inches of rain is expected through the end of the week.

Both flooding and a few more rounds of severe storms are possible this week.

