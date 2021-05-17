Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms weekend tornado in Central Texas

A brief tornado touched down west of Troy Sunday and caused damage to some homes and a chicken...
A brief tornado touched down west of Troy Sunday and caused damage to some homes and a chicken coop.(KWTX)
By Sean Bellafiore
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service Monday confirmed an EF-0 tornado formed west of Troy midday Sunday damaging several homes and outbuildings.

The tornado, with 75-mph wind speeds, touched down at 11:14 a.m. Sunday 4 miles west-northwest of Troy and dissipated two minutes later 5 miles north west of Troy, cutting a path along Willow Grove Road between Moody Road and Franklin Road.

The tornado caused minor damage to several homes, outbuildings and chicken coops, the weather service said.

Sunday’s tornado was the only severe storm reported in Central Texas this weekend, but kicked off what will be an active week of weather.

Flash flood watches are in effect and 3 inches to more than 6 inches of rain is expected through the end of the week.

Both flooding and a few more rounds of severe storms are possible this week.

LATEST LOCAL WEATHER INFORMATION

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Hill Police Department is searching for Starnesia Williams, a missing Texas woman in...
CLEAR Alert issued for a missing Texas woman in immediate danger
Authorities Monday identified the victim of a fiery early-morning crash.
Victim of fiery Central Texas crash identified
Police released security camera images of a man who opened fire on two women in a local...
Security camera captured images of shooter at local nightclub
Former Waco ISD superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson
Former Waco ISD superintendent dies as a result of recent health complications
Ty Felder, 17, played basketball and football at University High School.
Central Texas high school athlete dies of gunshot wound

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
Multiple rounds of heavy rain expected to bring flooding to Central Texas this week
FastCast
Rain Tapers Off This Evening with Much More on The Way
Rain Tapers Off This Evening with Much More on The Way
FastCast
A Couple Strong Storms Possible Today with Abundant Rain To Follow