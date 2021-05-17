One of central Texas’s best teams may also be the most fun

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosqueville baseball team is proving to be one of the best teams in the state - while also making a case for the most fun team.

The Bulldogs pride themselves on having high energy at all times – especially when Taylor Swift comes on at practice.

This energy carries over to the dugout on gameday, where Bosqueville is louder and rowdier than everyone they play.

Senior Jacob Davilla smiles and says, “The dugout energy is always fun. They are pretty special. They get in the pitcher’s head, they get in the other team’s heads, they even get in our own heads sometimes.”

Third-year head coach David Anderson demands this high energy – and Senior Larson Hoffmeyer makes sure every player delivers.

Hoffmeyer sheepishly admits, “I am probably the dugout leader. I don’t condone all of it, but whatever is said, is said. I just try to rally them all up.”

The group is witty and fun, and in the eyes of many other teams, flat-out obnoxious.

“I guess, some coaches have snitched so we have to calm it down,” explains Hoffmeyer.

Davilla adds, “A couple games we got warnings before the game even started, but that’s how it is. I don’t think opposing fans or opposing players like it too much.”

For the most part, the group focuses the chirping on themselves, often making fun of each other in an effort to keep batters loose as they step up to the plate.

Coach Anderson explains, “They understand when they get up in that box it is their job to perform and go to work, and you can’t go up there tight.”

The students are in on the fun as well, posting up behind the left field fence in an area called the “Dog Pen”.

Hoffmeyer’s eyes lit up as he told me, “They are all in their trucks. When someone gets a homerun or a good hit, they are revving it up, heckling the outfielders on other teams, they even had a swimming pool out there. Their energy is matching ours and we feed off it.”

Having a dominant season like the one Bosqueville has put together would be fun for anyone, but Coach Anderson says his love for this team has nothing to do with its success.

“I told them the other day: ‘guys, we could lose every game and I would still love to be your coach because of how fun you are and how passionate you are.”

Bosqueville will play Tolar in the third round of the playoffs this week.

The best-of-three series will start Wednesday, with game 2 Thursday, and game 3 Friday if necessary.

All games are set to be played at Cleburne High School.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.