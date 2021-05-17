Advertisement

Police search for missing Central Texas woman

Taylor has a large floral tattoo on her right arm.
Taylor has a large floral tattoo on her right arm.(Temple Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Temple police asked for the public’s help Monday in the search for a woman who’s been missing for more than 10 days.

Ginger Michelle Taylor, 39, was last heard from on April 6.

She has a large floral tattoo on her right arm, police said.

She’s been known to travel between Temple and the Port Aransas area.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

