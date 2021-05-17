Security camera captured images of shooter at local nightclub

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Monday released security camera images of a man who opened fire on two women early Sunday in a Killeen nightclub, leaving one in critical condition.

The shooting was reported at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday at the Hangover Club at 104 West Elms Rd.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators determined the victim and a second woman and fired at them repeatedly, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

The second woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries, she said.

The gunman is Black and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath, black pants and black and white athletic shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.