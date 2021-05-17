Advertisement

Security camera captured images of shooter at local nightclub

Police released security camera images of a man who opened fire on two women in a local...
Police released security camera images of a man who opened fire on two women in a local nightclub, leaving one in critical condition.(Killeen Police Dept.)
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Monday released security camera images of a man who opened fire on two women early Sunday in a Killeen nightclub, leaving one in critical condition.

The shooting was reported at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday at the Hangover Club at 104 West Elms Rd.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators determined the victim and a second woman and fired at them repeatedly, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

The second woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries, she said.

The gunman is Black and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath, black pants and black and white athletic shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Hill Police Department is searching for Starnesia Williams, a missing Texas woman in...
CLEAR Alert issued for a missing Texas woman in immediate danger
Authorities Monday identified the victim of a fiery early-morning crash.
Victim of fiery Central Texas crash identified
Former Waco ISD superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson
Former Waco ISD superintendent dies as a result of recent health complications
A murder suspect driving a stolen vehicle fled the scene of a car wreck involving several...
Murder suspect captured after fleeing scene of wreck on I-35

Latest News

H-E-B is offering free curbside pickup for orders of $35 or more at its stores in Central Texas...
H-E-B offers free curbside pickup at stores in Central Texas, around the state
The pursuit started after deputies attempted a traffic stop at around 3 a.m. Monday. (File)
Early-morning traffic stop leads to chase that ended in blowout on rural Central Texas highway
Ty Felder, 17, played basketball and football at University High School.
Central Texas high school athlete dies of gunshot wound
Taylor has a large floral tattoo on her right arm.
Police search for missing Central Texas woman
Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one dead
Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead