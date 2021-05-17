Stabbing outside Midland club leaves one person dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Sunday.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to Club Arriba at 1:31 a.m. on Sunday for a stabbing. The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that an argument had started inside the club and continued outside the parking lot. Police say the argument escalated into a physical altercation, and the suspect stabbed the victim several times before running away.

Just two hours after the stabbing, police found the suspect thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip. The suspect was taken into custody, where they confessed to the crime.

Police say that the names of the victim and suspect will be released once next of kin has been notified.

