Summer food proposal could fill gaps in rural communities

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One in every four Central Texas children doesn’t now where the next meal is coming from, and the need increases during the summer months.

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced a bill last week that could help.

It’s called the SMART Act, and it would add more ways to help kids get food during the summer months. One way would be a meal delivery program to get food directly on doorsteps.

Jeffrey Everett, executive director of Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, said getting food to families who live in rural areas can be a challenge. The organization has been working on a food delivery program over the past few years.

In 2019, they tested Meals to You through a partnership with the USDA in communities in East and West Texas. Over 10 weeks, 500,000 meals were delivered to 4,000 children. Last year during the height of the pandemic, the collaborative partnered with the USDA again to deliver around 40 million meals to 300,000 children in 43 states, as well as Puerto Rico.

Everett said the possibility of the program becoming permanent is exciting.

“We’re excited this program could potentially expand, become a more permanent option for states to be able to address food insecurity for children, whether they be in rural areas or urban areas that might be a food desert,” Everett said.

Caritas of Waco runs a food pantry that served 7,000 people last month. Alicia Jallah, co-executive director, said 20 percent of the people served were children. Jallah said the child hunger always increases during the summer months, and a program that would help get more food to rural communities would help.

“They’re just harder to reach, as well as they’re harder for those in the rural communities to even get to organizations like ours on a consistent basis to fill that gap, " Jallah said.

If the bill passes, it would build on the current summer food program, which Baylor Collaborative said is successful, but only reaches a limited percentage of the people who qualify.

