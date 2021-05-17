Advertisement

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott says.(KBTX)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer.

Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26.

“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said

“According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the number of job openings in Texas is almost identical to the number of Texans who are receiving unemployment benefits. That assessment does not include the voluminous jobs that typically are not listed, like construction and restaurant jobs,” he said.

“In fact, there are nearly 60 percent more jobs open (and listed) in Texas today than there was in February 2020, the month before the Pandemic hit Texas.”

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, Abbott said, 45% of the posted jobs offer wage of more than $15.50 an hour.

Abbott said another reason for terminating participation is what he said is the high level of fraudulent jobless claims being filed.

The TWC estimates nearly 18% of all claims filed during the pandemic are either confirmed or suspected to be fraudulent, Abbott said.

