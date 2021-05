TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Monday identified the victim of a fiery early-morning crash Sunday in Temple as Matthew Diaz, 25.

Diaz was driving east in the 12000 block of Northwest H K Dodgen Loop at around 12:40 a.m. Sunday when his vehicle left the road, overturned, and caught on fire, police said.

The accident is under investigation.

