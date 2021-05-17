Advertisement

Waco: MCC offers ‘ExpressPath’ job skill and career training

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan Community College has joined a statewide initiative whose goal is to prepare 300,000 Texans for financially stable careers within 300 days.

MCC’s ExpressPath offers certificates and occupational skills awards in one year or less in a wide range of industries including business and industry, creative arts, health professions, liberal arts, and public service.

“A lot of folks have been laid off in jobs that they bad over a length of time and now some of those jobs aren’t coming back,” said Lisa Elliot, director of marketing and communications at McLennan Community College.

“This is important for people to be able to reskill in a different area.”

Anyone can sign up, there are flexible schedules, and financial aid is available.

“We have students who have children and who have barriers financially, so we try to figure out how to make it work for them as well,” Elliott said.

It a win-win situation as the state is supplied with skilled workers and the people within our community become more marketable for higher-paying jobs.

“The ExpressPath program would be able to show the employer that they have these skills that are needed that they have actually been credentialed by an official institution like MCC,” Elliott said.

An open house about the program was held Monday evening at the Bellmead Civic Center and two more open houses are coming up.

The next one is from 10 a.m. to noon in the China Spring High School cafeteria at 7301 North River Crossing. Preregister online.

The third is from 10 a.m. to noon on June 26 at the Dewey Park Recreation Center at 925 North 9th St. in Waco. Preregister online.

