Advertisement

Announcement expected in probe of Black man shot by NC deputies

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) - The district attorney who will decide whether to file criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a Black man by North Carolina deputies is set to discuss the findings of the state’s investigation.

District Attorney Andrew Womble scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference to talk about the State Bureau of Investigation’s probe into Andrew Brown Jr.’s death.

Womble didn’t respond to an email Monday asking if he would announce a decision about filing criminal charges against the deputies.

Womble has resisted calls from the state’s Democratic governor and Brown’s family to let an independent prosecutor take over. Under state law, Womble would have to agree to step aside.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Felder, 17, played basketball and football at University High School.
Central Texas high school athlete dies of gunshot wound
Traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 35 in Bell County in the aftermath of a police...
Apparent roadside standoff ends after police chase on Interstate 35
Authorities Monday identified the victim of a fiery early-morning crash.
Victim of fiery Central Texas crash identified
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,”...
Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement
A brief tornado touched down west of Troy Sunday and caused damage to some homes and a chicken...
National Weather Service confirms weekend tornado in Central Texas

Latest News

The U.S. investigates a second suspected case of a mystery "syndrome" near the White House.
Mystery illnesses strike near White House
Israel struck several locations allegedly associated with Hamas.
Israeli medics: 10 wounded, 4 seriously, in strike from Gaza
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden moving to improve legal services for poor, minorities
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Energy agency: End new fossil fuel supply investments
The U.S. investigates a second suspected case of a mystery "syndrome" near the White House.
Mystery illnesses strike near White House