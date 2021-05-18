Advertisement

Another Central Texas teen reported missing

Kierra Desirea Shipmon, 15, was last seen at around 8:15 p.m. Monday.
Kierra Desirea Shipmon, 15, was last seen at around 8:15 p.m. Monday.(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police again asked for the public’s help Tuesday evening in the search for a missing Killeen teenager.

Kierra Desirea Shipmon, 15, was last seen at around 8:15 p.m. Monday at her family’s home in Killeen.

She’s 5-foot-3, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown eyes and hair that’s half black and half brown.

She was last seen wearing a gray and blue jacket with black or blue jeans.

Authorities, who warned Tuesday that harboring a runaway is illegal, are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Earlier Tuesday police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old Killeen girl.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Felder, 17, played basketball and football at University High School.
Central Texas high school athlete dies of gunshot wound
Deputies found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man died.
Texas man shot his wife then himself; she survived, he didn’t
Traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 35 in Bell County in the aftermath of a police...
Bonds total $55,000 for man arrested after I-35 chase, roadside standoff
Waco police said one person is dead after a crash on Monday night.
Central Texas man dies in late-night crash
Authorities Monday identified the victim of a fiery early-morning crash.
Victim of fiery Central Texas crash identified

Latest News

The deaths in recent days of two Central Texas teenagers, one a promising athlete, the other a...
Deaths of 2 Central Texas teens can weigh heavily on friends, classmates
A significant number of Central Texas residents appear to be skipping second doses of COVID-19...
Significant number of Central Texas residents haven’t gotten second doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Surveillance camera images
Search underway for ‘vicious’ suspects who robbed Texas pharmacy, tied up employees
MHMR
Coping with Tragedy