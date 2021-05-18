Another Central Texas teen reported missing

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police again asked for the public’s help Tuesday evening in the search for a missing Killeen teenager.

Kierra Desirea Shipmon, 15, was last seen at around 8:15 p.m. Monday at her family’s home in Killeen.

She’s 5-foot-3, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown eyes and hair that’s half black and half brown.

She was last seen wearing a gray and blue jacket with black or blue jeans.

Authorities, who warned Tuesday that harboring a runaway is illegal, are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Earlier Tuesday police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old Killeen girl.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.