Another Central Texas teen reported missing
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police again asked for the public’s help Tuesday evening in the search for a missing Killeen teenager.
Kierra Desirea Shipmon, 15, was last seen at around 8:15 p.m. Monday at her family’s home in Killeen.
She’s 5-foot-3, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown eyes and hair that’s half black and half brown.
She was last seen wearing a gray and blue jacket with black or blue jeans.
Authorities, who warned Tuesday that harboring a runaway is illegal, are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.
Earlier Tuesday police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old Killeen girl.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.