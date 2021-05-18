Advertisement

Baylor to allow 100% capacity at outdoor sporting events

May. 18, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University is back to 100!

Athletic Director Mack Rhoades announced today that the school’s outdoor sports venues are once again allowed to be filled to capacity.

This comes after an announcement from Baylor last week loosening restrictions on outdoor gatherings and activities on campus for the summer.

Rhoades’s decision means fans can once again fill up Baylor’s McLane stadium this coming football season.

It also means there won’t be a limit on fans that want to attend Baylor Baseball’s final home series of the season this weekend, with games vs Oklahoma on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

