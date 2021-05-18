Be Remarkable: Generous photographer’s donation of time is a snapshot of what makes her special

MCGREGOR, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to McGregor, where a generous photographer’s donation of her time and skills is a snapshot of what makes her so special.

“She’s just a genuine person that is so giving, when I say your program I thought – there’s a remarkable person here in McGregor – and it’s Carla,” said Bonnie Mullins.

Bonnie nominated Carla Vallejo for this week’s Daniel Start KWTX Be Remarkable award partly because she shares her special gift of photography with the Challenger Little League –all free of charge.

The little league is a place where children with cognitive and physical challenges the opportunity to play baseball.

And having the chance to surprise Carla with Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark– in the historic offices of The McGregor Mirror was an absolute home run.

“I’m so excited – are you serious? That’s waaay cool,” said Carla, when Daniel handed her the check.

“Thank you for being a remarkable person – you’re inspiring others to do the same that’s what this program here for,” responded Daniel.

Caral asked if the whole scene was real. It was.

And what’s also real is the work Carla does outside the Challenger League. Like photographing weddings, anniversaries, and high school seniors – again – all for free.

“She also does seniors – who may not have the money to get their pictures done and she takes them on photo shoots,” said Bonnie.

But Carla also lives out the true definition of Be Remarkable – with her work in and out of McGregor.

“She promotes McGregor wherever she goes and never meets a stranger,” added Bonnie.

If you know a remarkable person like Doreen, nominate them at https://www.kwtx.com/community/beremarkable/