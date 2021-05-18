Beverly Hills: City choses new police chief

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco suburb of Beverly Hills has named a new police chief after receiving 21 applications during a search that started in March.

The field was narrowed to seven finalists, who were interviewed by a panel of area police chiefs, retired chiefs, assistant chiefs, and other agency officers.

From the seven, Kory Martin, who has been an officer in Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview, was chosen as chief.

“He comes to us with a great deal of training, knowledge, and leadership as we go forward,” the city said in a press release Monday.

A meet and greet is tentatively scheduled on June 8 after the regular meeting of the Beverly Hills City Council.

