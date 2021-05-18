Bonds total $55,000 for man arrested after I-35 chase, roadside standoff

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - A man arrested after a police chase Monday on Interstate 35 that ended in roadside standoff in Bell County that backed up traffic for miles was jailed Tuesday in lieu of bond totaling $55,000.

Orlando Manuel Gutierrez remained in the Williamson County Jail Tuesday charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest.

He’s held without bond on a parole violation.

Georgetown officers attempted to pull Gutierrez over Monday in connection with a terroristic threat, but he refused to stop and led police north on the interstate, authorities said Tuesday.

His vehicle hit some debris on the highway at the Shanklin Road exit just south of the Bell County Expo Center and he was forced to stop, police said.

He refused to get of the car, however, and eventually officers deployed a flash bang, broke out the car’s windows and pulled him out, police said.

The northbound access road opened to traffic just after 6:15 p.m. Monday and about five minutes later one lane of the northbound interstate was reopened.

By 7 p.m. Monday all lanes had been reopened.

An unrelated accident occurred on the southbound highway during the incident.

