Central Texas high school senior who could ‘light up a room’ dies in crash

WEST, Texas (KWTX) – The West ISD has organized a crisis counseling plan for students and staff after the death of graduating West High School senior Kadyn Reynolds in a traffic accident.

Students and staff learned about the death as they arrived for class Tuesday or during a special senior class meeting, West ISD Superintendent David Truitt said.

“Kadyn was a beloved student who attended West ISD from Prekindergarten to Grade 12,” Truitt said.

“His greatest attribute was his sense of humor. He could truly light up a room.”

Reynolds, whose extracurricular activities included football, acting and technical theater and film was set to graduate with the rest of the senior class on May 28 at West High School’s Trojan Field.

“West ISD would like to offer support and condolences to both Kadyn’s family and our students, staff, families, and community,” Truitt said.

“Please join the community of West in praying for Kadyn’s family and the West ISD students and staff during this difficult time.”

Funeral services were pending Tuesday.

