Advertisement

Central Texas man named in multiple warrants following chase

Matthew James Chudej, 34, is wanted in connection with a pursuit Monday in Falls County.
Matthew James Chudej, 34, is wanted in connection with a pursuit Monday in Falls County.(Falls County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Matthew James Chudej, 34, who’s wanted in connection with a pursuit Monday in Falls County that ended when a tire blew out on the vehicle deputies were chasing, is named in multiple warrants including two charging evading arrest in a motor vehicle and evading arrest, authorities said Tuesday.

The pursuit started after deputies attempted a traffic stop at around 3 a.m. Monday near the intersection of State Highway 7 and State Highway 320, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver sped off down Highway 320 with deputies in pursuit, but when the tire blew out, lost control of the vehicle, which ended up in a roadside ditch.

The driver ran into a nearby pasture and escaped.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Falls County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 803-2912 or 911.

“Do not try to apprehend,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Felder, 17, played basketball and football at University High School.
Central Texas high school athlete dies of gunshot wound
Traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 35 in Bell County in the aftermath of a police...
Bonds total $55,000 for man arrested after I-35 chase, roadside standoff
Authorities Monday identified the victim of a fiery early-morning crash.
Victim of fiery Central Texas crash identified
A brief tornado touched down west of Troy Sunday and caused damage to some homes and a chicken...
National Weather Service confirms weekend tornado in Central Texas
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,”...
Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

Latest News

The soldiers will leave Waco at the end of the week, but thanks to the big hearts of those who...
Central Texans volunteer for lunch duty while guard troops vaccinate local residents
Texas counties, cities, and school districts are barred from requiring face masks under an...
Texas governor bars local governments, schools from requiring face masks
Traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 35 in Bell County in the aftermath of a police...
Bonds total $55,000 for man arrested after I-35 chase, roadside standoff
Leah Jollett was last seen at around 3 a.m. last Friday at her family’s home in Killeen.
Police ask for help in search for missing Central Texas girl, 14