Central Texas man named in multiple warrants following chase

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Matthew James Chudej, 34, who’s wanted in connection with a pursuit Monday in Falls County that ended when a tire blew out on the vehicle deputies were chasing, is named in multiple warrants including two charging evading arrest in a motor vehicle and evading arrest, authorities said Tuesday.

The pursuit started after deputies attempted a traffic stop at around 3 a.m. Monday near the intersection of State Highway 7 and State Highway 320, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver sped off down Highway 320 with deputies in pursuit, but when the tire blew out, lost control of the vehicle, which ended up in a roadside ditch.

The driver ran into a nearby pasture and escaped.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Falls County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 803-2912 or 911.

“Do not try to apprehend,” the sheriff’s office said.

