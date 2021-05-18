COVID-19: Confirmed Central Texas case total rises to more than 78,808, death toll increases by 3

(KWTX) – The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the pandemic rose to 78,808 Monday, an increase of more than 80 since Friday, and the regional death toll increased by three.

COVID-19 has claimed as many as 1,681 lives in Central Texas, but according to the DSHS data Monday, the regional death toll was 1,662 including 423 Bell County residents, 11 fewer than the last local count of 434; 33 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 78 Limestone County residents; 472 McLennan County residents,16 more than the local count of 456; 48 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 47; 21 Mills County residents; 142 Navarro County residents, eight fewer than the local count of 150; 43 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 23 to 49,900 Monday.

DSHS reported no additional deaths on Sunday.

The death toll has increased by 65 since last Friday.

DSHS reported an additional 325 confirmed cases of the virus Monday, 318 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,498,217.

At least 53,546 cases were active Monday, 2,786,853 residents have recovered, and 2,157 were hospitalized, 42 fewer than on Sunday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 4% all hospitalizations and filling almost 3% of available beds.

At least 18 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate was 3.74% Monday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

Another 9,000 Central Texas residents have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past week and nearly 13,000 more have received second doses.

Just more than 37% of Central Texas residents 16 and older and 34.5% of residents 12 and older have now received first doses and just more than 29% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide just more than 53% of residents 16 and older and about 49.5% of residents 12 and older had received a first dose of vaccine Monday and just more than 42% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Adolescents from 12- to 15-years-of-age became eligible last week for the Pfizer vaccine.

Second doses of Pfizer are administered 21 days after the first vaccination.

In Bell County, where almost 33% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and just more than 25% are fully vaccinated, 4,050 more first doses and nearly 6,000 second doses were administered over the past week.

In McLennan County, where almost 44% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and 35% are fully vaccinated, another 2,400 first doses and another 3,400 second doses were administered over the past week.

In Bosque County Monday, according to data from the State Vaccination Dashboard, just more than 35% of Bosque County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of 131 over the past week; more than 19% of Coryell County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of almost 780 in the past week; more than 26% of Falls County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of almost 190 over the past week; more than 22% of Freestone County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of 100 over the past week; more than 39% of Hamilton County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of about 50 in the past week; more than 31% of Hill County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of 630 in the past week; more than 29% of Lampasas County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of almost 330 in the past week; 30% of Leon County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of 115 in the past week; more than 25% of Limestone County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of 130 in the past week; more than 33% of Milam County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of 365 in the past week; more than 33% of Mills County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of 50 in the past week; more than 35% of eligible Navarro County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of 340 in the past week; more than 32% of Robertson County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of 240 in the past week, and almost 22% of San Saba County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, an increase of 20 in the past week.

The Department of State Health Services has notified vaccine providers across the state that they should begin to use the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate adolescents from 12- to 15-years-of-age after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use for people in that age group and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended it, as well.

Parental consent is required for vaccination of children 12-15.

Consent may be oral or written and a parent or guardian does not need to be present when a child is vaccinated, unless required by the provider.

Baylor Scott & White Friday said vaccination appointments for children 12 to 15 must be scheduled by calling 1.844.BSW.VACC.

The state has halted weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccine to providers because supply exceeds demand instead will fill vaccine orders as they come in.

The state has also opened a call center at 8 a.m. to connect businesses, organizations, and homebound seniors with mobile vaccination teams.

Businesses and civic organizations with 10 or more employees, members or visitors who are willing to be vaccinated may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team.

Homebound seniors may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their homes.

A new White House initiative should make it easier to find available vaccines.

Text a zip code to GetVax (438829), or in Spanish to Vacuna (822862), and the response will list three nearby locations with vaccines in stock.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler allows residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The Waco-McLennan County Health is offering Moderna vaccinations from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday in May at the Waco Convention Center. The clinic is open to residents 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments may be made online, or by calling (254) 750-1890. The Moderna vaccine will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays through May at the Convention Center. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Walgreens pharmacies in Central Texas are now offering same day COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older. Appointments may be made online or by calling a Walgreens phone scheduler at 1-800-Walgreens.

The City of Nolanville will host a free no-appointment-needed Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. throughout May.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District has paused updates of its local dashboard, but says updates will resume if the county’s incidence rate rises to more than 80 cases per 100,000 residents.

Stata data Monday including Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,582 total cases and an additional death, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 423.

The last local update set the virus’ death toll in the county at 434.

At least 181 cases were active Monday and 21,861 residents have recovered, according to DSHS data.

The Baylor Scott & White Blood Center issued an urgent request for donors of all blood types on Monday.

“The medical center is consistently booking 60% appointments fewer than normal,” officials said.

The center is asking existing and first-time donors to visit BSWBLOOD.com or call (254) 724-4367 to make an appointment to donate.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed two active cases and a total of 370 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday showed one active case and a total of 43 since March 2020, 31 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed six cases involving students and two involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,789 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, including 906 involving students and 883 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed eight cases across four campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District dashboard showed 27,292 total cases Monday, an increase of 36 since Friday.

Local data showed 456 deaths, but DSHS data showed 472, an increase of one.

At least 146 cases were active Monday, 26,690 residents have recovered and 18 were hospitalized, four of them on ventilators.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed nine active cases Monday, eight involving students and one involving a staff member. Active cases during the spring semester peaked at 449 on March 4. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,990 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, six tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The university has provided revised guidance for the summer and eliminated capacity limitations on outdoor activities and made face coverings are optional outside. Indoors, any student, faculty member or staff member who is fully vaccinated may meet indoors with fully vaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing and may also meet with groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing. Face coverings are still required in public of commons areas indoors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Monday showed no active cases, and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed four active cases and 294 total cases involving students, 301 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed four cases across four campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,997 confirmed cases Monday, an increase of 18 since Friday, and 275 probable cases.

At least 7,133 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed two active cases on the Junior High campus Monday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported four cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; one involving an inmate and seven involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where 62 inmates were isolated and one was restricted; one case involving an employee at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and one case involving an inmate and two involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where one inmate was isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,892 confirmed and 198 probable cases of the virus Monday.

State data showed at least 2,042 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported no cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,154 confirmed and 642 probable cases of the virus Monday.

At least 2,694 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the life of a 78th resident of the county, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,466 confirmed and 2,359 probable cases Monday.

Of the total, at least 5,616 patients have recovered.

State data showed a 142nd death.

Local data last updated on March 31 showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,369 confirmed and 309 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,630 residents have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,111 confirmed and 825 probable cases Monday. At least 1,832 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 57 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.

Hamilton County had 721 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 743 residents have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Monday had 3,794 confirmed cases and 715 probable cases. At least 4,369 patients have recovered, and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Monday showed two cases across two campuses.

Lampasas County had 1,852 confirmed and 337 probable cases Monday. At least 2,135 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,276 confirmed and 363 probable cases Monday. At least 1,580 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,454 confirmed and 1,092 probable cases Monday. At least 2,531 patients have recovered and 48 have died. Nine cases were active Monday, and two patients were hospitalized.

Mills County had 594 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 635 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,728 confirmed cases Monday and 423 probable cases. At least 2,071 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 526 confirmed cases Monday and 256 probable cases. At least 762 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where one inmate was isolated.

