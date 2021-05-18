High rainfall totals expected over the next 72 hours

Central Texas has seen a few waves of showers and thunderstorms since Sunday and the rainfall totals over the last 48 hours have been as little as about a quarter-inch but has been as high as about 6″ in parts of Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas County. Unfortunately, the heaviest rounds of precipitation are on the way and we’re expecting another 2″ to 6″+ to fall, mostly over the next 72 hours. In addition to the threat of heavy rain, which is expected to lead to some flash flooding today, tomorrow, and maybe Thursday, we’re keeping an eye out for the potential of severe thunderstorms today and maybe tomorrow too.

The forecast for the next 72 hours calls for a lot of rain, but there’s a ton of uncertainty about when these waves of rain will move through. Thanks to continued rounds already, the atmosphere is getting worked over so if we don’t see a ton of moisture return to the atmosphere after a round of storms moves through, it may delay when the next round of rain arrives. With that being said, today’s best rain chances look to be late-morning and into the afternoon. The expected slow moving nature of today’s storms means rainfall accumulation may quickly add up and road conditions may change rapidly. Showers and thunderstorms are ongoing this morning between Midland and Abilene however these storms are not moving with any gusto toward our area. We’re expecting to start out relatively dry with maybe a few scattered showers around the area. As we get deeper into the morning and closer to the afternoon, we’re expecting the energy from West Texas to kick off showers and storms. The storms will be slow moving so there is going to be high rainfall rates and high rainfall totals within each individual storm however there should be enough instability for a few severe thunderstorms. Today’s severe weather risk is primarily for high wind gusts and hail but a stray and likely brief tornado is possible too. The expected midday and afternoon round of rain should allow for us to dry out tonight, but some more overnight rain is possible too, mainly after midnight. If Tuesday’s daytime rain moves in slower than anticipated or isn’t as strong as anticipated, that’ll open the door for higher overnight rain chances with an overnight risk of severe weather.

Just like how Tuesday’s afternoon storms dictate how things will unfold tonight, tonight’s storms will dictate what happens Wednesday with Wednesday’s storms influencing Thursday’s. What we are confident of is that the heaviest axis of rain Wednesday and Thursday will shift eastward. Cities and towns near and west of Highway 281, including parts of Coryell, Lampasas, Bosque, Hamilton, Mills, and San Saba County, will have more scattered rain leading to lower rainfall totals likely only up to about 2″ through Thursday. For Bell, McLennan, eastern Coryell, and everywhere else east of I-35, continues waves of heavy rain will keep the rainfall totals high. Tuesday’s expected rainfall totals from 1″ to 2″ will likely be repeated both on Wednesday and maybe even on Thursday in this area. There will likely be isolated instances of 7″ or even 8″ rainfall accumulations through Thursday. It’s important to note that it won’t rain continuously all day through Thursday since periodic dry time should be sprinkled in with the waves of heavy rain.

Rainfall chances are unfortunately staying high both Friday and Saturday. A few more waves of potentially locally heavy rain should move through but the rain chances that’ll kick off the weekend should be a bit more scattered and likely less widespread. We’ll still have ample enough moisture to produce heavy rain and we could add maybe another inch of rain Friday and Saturday with locally higher totals. Thankfully, we’re expecting rain chances to drop to 30% Sunday which should kick off a drying trend. Rain chances Monday and Tuesday are capped near 20%. One thing worth watching is how far west a ridge of high pressure gets over the eastern U.S. If this ridge is closer to Texas than forecast, it may shut the faucet off Saturday and Sunday for most of the area! Temperatures through the weekend will remain generally in the mid-to-upper 70s for highs and in the 60s and low 70s for lows. It’ll likely be a bit warmer in the low 80s this weekend with mid-80s returning next week. Although we’re expecting to dry out next week, we’re also keeping an eye on the potential for a few scattered spring severe storms at some point. It’s far too early for specifics, but it bears watching carefully once we get through with the near-term flooding risk.

FLASH FLOOD SAFETY TIPS :

SLOW DOWN when roads are wet

PLAN ahead and give yourself more time for your commute

Do NOT attempt to drive through standing water

If you come upon water standing on the road turn around and go back the way you came (TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN) & do not attempt to cross over because you never know exactly how deep the ponding of water is

6 inches of water will reach the bottom of most cars and can cause loss of control and potential stalling. It’s also high enough to cause a vehicle’s tires to lose traction and slide.

Water flowing at just 6 mph exerts the same force/unit area as air blowing at EF5 tornado wind speeds, according to Dr. Greg Forbes

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.