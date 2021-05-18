Local school district looking for feedback on rezoning proposals

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Redistricting is in the future for Midway ISD, and the district is looking for feedback from parents and the community on the proposals.

Last week, superintendent Dr. George Kazanas presented four proposals to the board of trustees. One of the proposals focuses on boundary lines for the two middle schools, and the other three proposals are for the elementary schools. As part of all four plans, there will be eight elementary schools and two middle schools. Four elementary schools will feed into each of the middle schools.

These changes would take effect for the 2022-2023 school year.

The process started back in November 2019 when voters approved a bond to pay for the construction of a new elementary school and converting an intermediate school into an elementary school. Another intermediate school is being converted into a middle school.

In January 2021, Midway worked with families to create a list of guiding principles, or priorities, to consider as they worked through the process of drawing up the scenarios. There were four main sections: location based concerns, campus capacity, student body and programs and a transition plan.

Within each of those sections, there were more specific goals like considering distance from students’ homes to schools, keeping full neighborhoods together, maintaining low class size and ensuring equity of programs and resources.

Another goal focused on the transition to the middle school, to make sure that elementary schools were not split for middle school.

Kazanas said the district tried to be as objective as possible in the process, so they used the guiding principles to score the scenarios.

“We could look at the three different scenarios and say does it meet a guiding principle or not, yes no or partially. And in doing that, we could score them,” Kazanas said.

He added that in looking at the elementary school scenarios, there is one that doesn’t score quite as high as the other two options, although those to options have a similar score.

Each of the proposals meet the four main themes, but they don’t meet every single guiding principle, and they may not meet them for every family in the district. Kazanas said that’s what makes the process difficult, because there are pros and cons for every scenario.

The district is looking for feedback to help in the decision making process.

Kazanas said they do not want parents to rank their favorite scenario, instead, they’re looking for feedback on issues covered in the guiding principles.

“We’re not necessarily going up for a vote, like this one receives the votes or something of that nature,” Kazanas said. “But we’re trying to get general comments about each one so that we can be informed, so that we can make the best recommendation to our board.”

Kazanas added that even though this is a necessary process, they know it’s one that can be emotional for families, and so making sure the students transition well is a top priority.

“We’re going to be building that standard of excellence at all eight schools, and so that is very critical for our parents to understand,” Kazanas said.

“We are going to work on plans for our students for transitioning, to make sure their emotional needs are met and they feel comfortable.”

The district is gathering feedback on the proposals for the next few weeks, and then the information will be gathered and used to make a recommendation on the proposals to the board in June.

Information about the redistricting process and each of the proposals, along with the survey, can be found on Midway ISD’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.