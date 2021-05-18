Advertisement

Man who disappeared after leaving local Walmart store found safe

Lawrence Wayne Marsh was last seen at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. He was later found safe.
By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A 76-year-old man who disappeared Tuesday afternoon after leaving the Walmart store at 600 Hewitt Dr. has been found safe, police say.

Authorities earlier asked for the public’s help in the search for Lawrence Wayne Marsh. who was last seen at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“With the weather continuing to come in, it is very important that we get him found,” Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police reported Marsh was safe at around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

