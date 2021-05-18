Man who disappeared after leaving local Walmart store found safe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A 76-year-old man who disappeared Tuesday afternoon after leaving the Walmart store at 600 Hewitt Dr. has been found safe, police say.

Authorities earlier asked for the public’s help in the search for Lawrence Wayne Marsh. who was last seen at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“With the weather continuing to come in, it is very important that we get him found,” Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police reported Marsh was safe at around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.