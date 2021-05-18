Police ask for help in search for missing Central Texas girl, 14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in the search for a 14-year-old girl who’s been missing for four days.

Leah Jollett was last seen at around 3 a.m. last Friday at her family’s home in Killeen.

Her family reported her missing on Monday.

Jollett is 5-foot-5, weighs about 105 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans with rips on the legs and white Nike Air Force shoes.

Authorities, who warn that harboring a runaway is against the law, are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.