Rainy days continue with multiple inch rain totals still to fall

Now through Wednesday afternoon/evening brings our highest chance for showers and storms this week. We expect to see several more rounds of rain, with heavy rain being our main concern. With our ground already very wet from multiple days of rain with multi-inch rain totals, even just an inch of rain can cause creeks and streams to rise quickly.

Temperature-wise, lows tonight will hold in the 60s with highs Wednesday staying in the 70s. This should be the temperature story through at least Friday. Through the weekend, highs should warm a degree or two into the low 80s.

With multiple rounds of additional rainfall expected through the latter part of the week and even into the weekend, we could see another 2-6 inches, with isolated higher rainfall totals, over the next few days. We are looking at back-half of the weekend for rain chances to start coming down, but not completely out of the forecast. Rain would not be nearly as widespread, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower/storm or two for the first few days of next week too. Other than that, we expect slightly warmer temperatures next week.

FLASH FLOOD SAFETY TIPS :

SLOW DOWN when roads are wet

PLAN ahead and give yourself more time for your commute

Do NOT attempt to drive through standing water

If you come upon water standing on the road turn around and go back the way you came (TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN) & do not attempt to cross over because you never know exactly how deep the ponding of water is

6 inches of water will reach the bottom of most cars and can cause loss of control and potential stalling. It’s also high enough to cause a vehicle’s tires to lose traction and slide.

Water flowing at just 6 mph exerts the same force/unit area as air blowing at EF5 tornado wind speeds, according to Dr. Greg Forbes

