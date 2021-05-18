Search underway for ‘vicious’ suspects who robbed Texas pharmacy, tied up employees

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are searching for four suspects who tied up employees at a pharmacy and robbed the location earlier this month.

Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday, May 4, at the Ridgmar Pharmacy.

According to police, the suspects stole narcotics and money and are considered “dangerous.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.392.4378.

