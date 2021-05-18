Advertisement

Slain Central Texas DPS trooper honored during memorial service in Austin

Since 1823, when the DPS had its beginnings as the Texas Rangers, 223 DPS officers have died in the line of duty.(DPS)
By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Slain Central Texas DPS trooper Chad Walker was among the fallen law enforcement officers honored Tuesday during the annual Peace Officers Memorial Service in Austin.

State Trooper Moises Sanchez, who was shot in April 2019, while trying to apprehend a driver involved in a wreck in Hidalgo County and died from his injuries in August 2019, was also honored.

“Every day, our law enforcement officers walk into dangerous situations not knowing what the outcome may be, and they accept this as part of their role to protect and serve people in their communities,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said.

“Today we remember the sacrifices of those who have given their all in the line of duty. We pay special respects to Trooper Moises Sanchez, Trooper Chad Walker and their families. These fallen heroes exemplified courage, bravery and honor, and they will never be forgotten.”

Members of Walker’s and Sanchez’s families laid flowers on a wreath Tuesday to honor the fallen troopers.

Walker, whose grandfather, Dennis Walker, was Limestone County’s sheriff from the late 1970s until the mid-1990s, was driving southwest at around 7:45 p.m. March 26 on FM 2838 when he spotted a disabled vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road.

As he pulled up behind the vehicle, the car’s driver got out and opened fire with a handgun.

Walker, 38, who was struck in the head and the abdomen, was taken to a Waco hospital in critical condition.

He died five days later at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, after sharing the gift of life as an organ donor.

State troopers were joined by area deputies and police officers in a massive search for the gunman, who was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Since 1823, when the Department of Public Safety had its beginnings as the Texas Rangers, 223 DPS officers have died in the line of duty.

