Texas deputy killed in shootout with suspect laid to rest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former Dawson County deputy has been laid to rest.

Samuel Alexander Leonard, who moved to Concho County about a month ago, died last Monday in a shootout with a suspect in Central Texas.

Along with his hometown, law enforcement agencies from all over the state lined both sides of the pews at the First Baptist Church in Lamesa to honor his life and service.

They stood alongside Leonard’s family, including his parents, wife, and young daughter.

Leonard was remembered for his talent of making people laugh, commitment to his family and dedication to justice.

“Samuel was a dedicated law officer. He served his community by keeping the peace and in that pursuit, he paid the ultimate price,” Reverend Kelly Pigott said.

The Honor Guard played “Taps,” presented the flag and paid their respects to their fallen brother.

Leonard was a lifelong Lamesa man.

He was a friend, colleague, son, brother, husband to Morgan and father to Magnolia.

“As you saw in the video, Samuel was a doting father. When he visited our church in Haskell, he typically sat in the back of the auditorium, wrestling with Magnolia the entire time,” Pigott said.

Leonard was a member of Lamesa Fire Rescue, the First Baptist Church, and the Milam Masonic Lodge #11.

He was a Boy Scout, loved photography and grilling and was a firearm enthusiast.

“He was young. He was doing so much good. He had so much potential. It just doesn’t seem right. We need more people in this world like Samuel,” Pigott said.

The congregation sang “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” Leonard’s favorite song to sing to his daughter.

Pigott read Leonard’s favorite bible verse, one from the story of Zacchaeus, and explained how Jesus showed grace to everyone.

“If Samuel could speak to us today, I have a feeling that is exactly what he would want all of us to do, to reach forward to the son of God and find love and grace and healing,” Pigott said.

Someone at the service told us Leonard and his family represent the best of Lamesa.

Leonard and Concho Valley deputy Sgt. Stephen Jones were killed on May 10 after Jeffery Nicholas, 28, barricaded himself after leading them on a short chase in Eden.

Services for Jones will be held on Wednesday at 1 p. m. in San Angelo.

Nicholas has been charged with two counts of capital murder.

