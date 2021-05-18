Advertisement

Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ governor says public schools must end mask requirements starting in June and is ordering Texas’ cities and counties to drop nearly all face covering mandates by the end of the week.

Tuesday’s announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott does not affect private businesses, which can still require customers or workers to wear masks. But the change is the biggest rollbacks of Texas’ pandemic safeguards since Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate in March.

Public hospitals, jails and state-supported living centers will still be allowed to require masks.

The move comes as Texas’ coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths continue to plunge and vaccines are being made available to children as young as 12.

Some Texas school have already ended mask mandates. The Texas State Teachers Association criticized Abbott’s decision as premature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Felder, 17, played basketball and football at University High School.
Central Texas high school athlete dies of gunshot wound
Traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 35 in Bell County in the aftermath of a police...
Bonds total $55,000 for man arrested after I-35 chase, roadside standoff
Authorities Monday identified the victim of a fiery early-morning crash.
Victim of fiery Central Texas crash identified
A brief tornado touched down west of Troy Sunday and caused damage to some homes and a chicken...
National Weather Service confirms weekend tornado in Central Texas
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,”...
Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

Latest News

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
(File)
Baylor to allow 100% capacity at outdoor sporting events
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can now go mask-free, but some are concerned about...
What’s the impact of CDC’s no-masks guidance on kids?
Lawrence Wayne Marsh was last seen at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. He was later found safe.
Man who disappeared after leaving local Walmart store found safe