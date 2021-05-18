Advertisement

Texas governor bars local governments, schools from requiring face masks

Texas counties, cities, and school districts are barred from requiring face masks under an...
Texas counties, cities, and school districts are barred from requiring face masks under an order issued Tuesday by Gov. Greg Abbott. (File)(WTVG)
By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday that bars counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials from mandating face masks effective Saturday.

Violators could be fined as much as $1,000.

Public schools may continue to follow existing mask guidelines until June 4, but after June 4, no one, including students, teachers, parents, staff and parents, may be required to wear a mask on campus.

“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” Abbott said.

“Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its mask guidance last week, and now says those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may resume activities without wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Just more than 42% of Texas residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus, and in Central Texas 29% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Abbotts’s order makes no mention of vaccination rates.

The order includes exemptions for state supported living centers, government-owned hospitals, and government-operated hospitals as well as for state prisons, juvenile detention centers, and county and municipal jails.

After Abbott issued the order Tuesday, Coryell County Judge Roger Miller rescinded his previous order mandating masks in county facilities, but said residents are still encouraged to wear masks to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Presiding judges still retain the authority to require face coverings in their courtrooms. This is consistent with the current emergency orders of the Supreme Court of Texas,” Miller said in a press release.

“Additionally, elected officials and department heads also retain the authority to mandate the wear of facing coverings in their respective offices.”

Those entering the courthouse will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and those who fail the screening will be denied access, he said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Felder, 17, played basketball and football at University High School.
Central Texas high school athlete dies of gunshot wound
Traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 35 in Bell County in the aftermath of a police...
Bonds total $55,000 for man arrested after I-35 chase, roadside standoff
Authorities Monday identified the victim of a fiery early-morning crash.
Victim of fiery Central Texas crash identified
A brief tornado touched down west of Troy Sunday and caused damage to some homes and a chicken...
National Weather Service confirms weekend tornado in Central Texas
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,”...
Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

Latest News

New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
Masks come off: Retailer results so far show people are going out, spending
FILE - This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer...
Americans urged to get colon cancer screening earlier
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the pandemic...
COVID-19: Confirmed Central Texas case total rises to more than 78,800, death toll increases by 3
Some fully vaccinated residents may continue to wear face masks, despite new federal guidance.
Some may continue to wear masks, despite relaxed rules