Texas man shot his wife then himself; she survived, he didn’t

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation by Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators has determined that a shooting incident in the 18500 block of U.S. Highway 69 north of Lindale was an aggravated assault and a suicide.

One man died in the shooting incident, and a woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

“Shortly after this incident occurred, Crime Scene Investigators began collecting and documenting evidence at the scene while Criminal Investigators conducted their investigation,” a press release stated. “Through their collaborative efforts, it has been determined that this incident involved an aggravated assault and suicide.”

SCSO investigators determined that George Herndon, the 44-year-old suspect, shot his wife with a small-caliber pistol. He then allegedly turned the gun on himself and suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

According to a press release, SCSO deputies responded to a report of gunshot victims at a home in the 18500 block of U.S. Highway 69 north of Lindale. Before they arrived at the scene, they were told that there were possibly two gunshot victims at the location.

When the SCSO deputies got to the scene, they entered the residence and quickly cleared it. They found Herndon and his wife in the home, and both people had suffered gunshot wounds.

Paramedics with UT Health EMS arrived at the scene a short time later and triaged the two victims. Herndon died of his injuries, and the woman was still conscious. She was quickly transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment.

