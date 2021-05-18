Waco: One person killed in late night crash
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead after a crash Monday evening.
According to Waco police, 34-year-old Ivan Rodriguez-Zapata died after his car crashed into a light pole at the intersection of N 29th Street and Waco Drive.
Police said Waco fire extracted Rodriguez-Zapata from the car and transported him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, where he later died.
According to police, Rodriguez-Zapata was traveling east on Waco Dr., but it’s not clear at this time how the crash happened. It is still under investigation.
