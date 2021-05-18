Waco: One person killed in late night crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead after a crash Monday evening.

According to Waco police, 34-year-old Ivan Rodriguez-Zapata died after his car crashed into a light pole at the intersection of N 29th Street and Waco Drive.

Police said Waco fire extracted Rodriguez-Zapata from the car and transported him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, where he later died.

According to police, Rodriguez-Zapata was traveling east on Waco Dr., but it’s not clear at this time how the crash happened. It is still under investigation.

