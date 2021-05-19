Advertisement

8-foot alligator shows up at Texas taco joint

An 8-foot alligator showed up at an East Texas taco restaurant.
An 8-foot alligator showed up at an East Texas taco restaurant.(Henderson Police Department)
By Christian Terry
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - An 8-foot-long alligator showed up at the Jucy’s Taco location in Henderson today.

According to a Facebook post from the Henderson Police Department, the alligator came from Willow Creek Lake which is located behind the business.

Rusk County Game Warden Kirk Permenter said they got the call about the alligator around 9:30 a.m. located in the parking lot of the business near the drive-through. He said the gator measured around eight and a half feet long. He said himself and a few Henderson police officers were able to capture the gator.

Permenter said the gator was taken to a slough located along the Sabine River bottom.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man died.
Texas man shot his wife then himself; she survived, he didn’t
Kadyn Reynolds was to have graduated with the rest of the senior class on May 28 at West High...
Central Texas high school senior who could ‘light up a room’ dies in crash
Waco police said one person is dead after a crash on Monday night.
Central Texas man dies in late-night crash
Texas counties, cities, and school districts are barred from requiring face masks under an...
Texas governor bars local governments, schools from requiring face masks
Traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 35 in Bell County in the aftermath of a police...
Bonds total $55,000 for man arrested after I-35 chase, roadside standoff

Latest News

Christopher DeLeon is held in lieu of $1 million bond.
Central Texas teenager indicted for murder in shooting that left another teen dead
Seth Richards, 22, of Temple, remains in the Bell County Jail.
Grand jury returns murder indictment in shooting that left local man dead
Waco Family Abuse Center Executive Director Kathy Reid is retiring after 12 years.
Waco: Successor named for retiring Family Abuse Center director
Quintin Jones, 41, is scheduled to die after 6 p.m. Friday.
Texas prison officials prepare to execute inmate convicted of killing great aunt
A lawsuit filed more than two years ago by a former Baylor student athlete who alleges she was...
Sexual assault suit against BU, 2 former athletes, set for trial in Houston