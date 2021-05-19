8-foot alligator shows up at Texas taco joint

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - An 8-foot-long alligator showed up at the Jucy’s Taco location in Henderson today.

According to a Facebook post from the Henderson Police Department, the alligator came from Willow Creek Lake which is located behind the business.

Rusk County Game Warden Kirk Permenter said they got the call about the alligator around 9:30 a.m. located in the parking lot of the business near the drive-through. He said the gator measured around eight and a half feet long. He said himself and a few Henderson police officers were able to capture the gator.

Permenter said the gator was taken to a slough located along the Sabine River bottom.

