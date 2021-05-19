Another Central Texas high school student dies in traffic crash

PENELOPE, Texas (KWTX) – Services have been scheduled for two Central Texas high school students who died in separate traffic accidents in a period of less than 24 hours.

Penelope High School student Patrick Kucera, 16, died late Tuesday afternoon in a traffic crash near Bynum in Hill County.

The school’s gym was open Wednesday for staff and students to gather.

Our Penelope ISD family is saddened upon learning of the loss of a student in a car accident earlier today. Out of... Posted by Penelope Wolverines on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Services have been scheduled for the teenager.

A Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Sunday, followed by visitation at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel at 808 South Reagan in West.

The funeral service is at 10 a.m. next Monday at the Church of the Nativity, BVM, at 219 Magnolia St. in Penelope.

Kadyn Reynolds was to have graduated with the rest of the senior class on May 28 at West High School’s Trojan Field. (West ISD)

Graduating West High School student Kadyn Reynolds died in a traffic crash Monday near Ross.

Students and staff learned about the death as they arrived for class Tuesday or during a special senior class meeting, West ISD Superintendent David Truitt said.

Reynolds, whose extracurricular activities included football, acting and technical theater and film was set to graduate with the rest of the senior class on May 28 at West High School’s Trojan Field.

Services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption in West.

Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.

Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in the West High school gym.

Message from West ISD: Late last night, Monday, May 17, 2021, West ISD Administration was notified of the loss of West... Posted by West Independent School District on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

