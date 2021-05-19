Advertisement

Arrest made in 2018 shooting in parking lot of local H-E-B store that left teen injured

The scene of the shooting in July 2018.
The scene of the shooting in July 2018.(KWTX)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A suspect was arrested Tuesday in Dallas in a shooting in July 2018 in the parking lot of a North Waco H-E-B store that left a teenager injured.

Juan Carlos Fabela was identified as a suspect early on and a warrant was issued, but investigators determined he had fled to Mexico, Office Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Fabela, 21, was in the Dallas County Jail Wednesday, where he’s held in lieu of $250,000 bond, according to online records.

Acting on a Crime Stoppers tip that Fabela was back in Texas and in the Dallas area, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force was able to track Fabela down, he said.

Christian Palacios, 18, of Waco, was shot in the head as he met with three other males at around 8 p.m. on July 19, 2018 n the parking lot of the store at 3801 North 19th St.

Investigators determined Palacios was shot after an attempted robbery.

After the shooting, the three suspects drove away in a light-colored vehicle.

The teenager was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.

“The victim did survive his injuries, which were severe, but would have life long ramifications as a result of the shooting,” Bynum said.

