Central Texas employers bank on a rise in job applications after the discontinuation of federal unemployment benefits

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - At the end of next month, jobless Texans will no longer receive a $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement, Gov. Greg Abbott said yesterday, and some employers in Central Texas are applauding the decision.

“I was ecstatic — excited is not the word,” Phyllis Shuffield, who hires for Affordable Interior Systems in Cameron, told KWTX at a job fair in Milam County on Tuesday.

“People have been telling me to my face when I call them that they’re going to stay home and draw the money for as long as they can, and I say, ‘Well it’s going to all be gone,’” she said.

Business interests in Texas have been lobbying the governor for some time to opt out of the unemployment supplement, arguing that the benefits are incentivizing people to stay home instead of going back to work.

“We’re really hungry for employees, and we’re hoping to get a little boom soon,” Priscilla Barcak with Charlotte Pipe in Cameron told KWTX.

Texas joins more than 20 other states that have opted to discontinue the unemployment assistance months early.

However, some experts argue that it is too early for Texas to do so.

“There’s lots of evidence on unemployment insurance that it really doesn’t reduce incentives during recessions,” labor economist Dan Hamermesh told KWTX.

“In good times, giving higher unemployment benefits keeps people out of work, but the times that we’re in right now — at 6.9% unemployment — I don’t think so.”

Texas currently has the 39th highest unemployment rate in the country, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“It’s not a matter of tremendous numbers of people sitting around twiddling their thumbs and living on the fat of the land of unemployment benefits,” Hamermesh said.

“Those benefits are not deterring people, except they may be deterring them from taking $7.25 [per hour] jobs,” he said.

He said that it would make sense for states with the lowest unemployment rates, like Nebraska, South Dakota and Utah — all with unemployment rates below 3% — to scale down benefits, but not states with relatively high unemployment rates like Texas.

