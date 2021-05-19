Central Texas teenager indicted for murder in shooting that left another teen dead

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher James DeLeon, 18, of Temple, was indicted Wednesday for murder in a shooting in February that left another teen dead.

DeLeon remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, where he’s held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Deleon was arrested on a murder warrant on May 5.

The charge stems from an early-morning shooting on Feb. 24 in the 1800 block of East French Avenue in Temple that claimed the life of Claire Hernandez, 19.

DeLeon was arrested at the scene of the shooting in February, but was free when the warrant was issued in May.

