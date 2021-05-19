Deaths of 2 Central Texas teens can weigh heavily on friends, classmates

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The deaths in recent days of two Central Texas teenagers, one a promising athlete, the other a graduating senior, can weigh more heavily on friends and classmates than parents may realize, a local child therapist says.

Ty Felder, a University High School sophomore who played football and basketball, was shot Friday night at the Trendwood Apartment complex and later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, classmates learned that Kadyn Reynolds, a graduating senior at West High School passed died in a traffic crash.

“Especially with the deaths of teenagers recently, we think about the kids that were there and maybe witnessed it, and obviously that’s very traumatic,” said Katie Chadwell, a child and adolescent therapist.

“But then there’s all these secondary traumas, so maybe kids who knew the kid, who are friends with the kid, or even kids in the school, kids in the community.”

Experts say these types of tragic events can take a toll on teens.

“We’re noticing things like increased anxiety, it’s harder to trust people, it’s harder to relate to people because it’s almost like these kids have entered survival mode,” Chadwell said.

But Chadwell says there are some things parents can say or do to help.

“If they knew the child, one thing that can be helpful is having them write a letter of what they wish they could say to them or what it was like to them,” Chadwell said.

“Having them write down their feeling sometimes feels a lot safer.”

The main thing is to try to make them feel supported.

“Maybe talking about safety if they are going to go out,” Chadwell said.

“Whether that be with COVID, or whether it be gun violence, gang violence just talking about safety precautions they should be taking when they go out, so they feel more prepared.”

Both high schools are providing counseling resources for students and staff in the aftermath of the two deaths.

