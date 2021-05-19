Grand jury returns murder indictment in shooting that left local man dead

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Seth Richards, 22, of Temple, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging murder stemming from a shooting in November 2020 that left a local man dead.

Richards remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, where he’s held in lieu of $200,000 bond.

The charge stems from the shooting death of Clayton Pratt, 30.

Officers found Pratt at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2020 in the 300 block of North 6th Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested Richards at around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 24, 2020 at a home in the 600 block of North 8th Street in Temple.

