Advertisement

Kroger to lift mask mandate

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.(Source: WAVE)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger has announced that masks will no longer be required for people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Thursday.

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.

“Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect,” Kroger states.

However, Kroger officials say they will continue to “respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.”

Non-vaccinated customers are being asked to wear a mask, and non-vaccinated associates will still be required to wear a mask.

Due to the CDC guidelines, Kroger officials say associates working at their pharmacies will continue wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man died.
Texas man shot his wife then himself; she survived, he didn’t
Waco police said one person is dead after a crash on Monday night.
Central Texas man dies in late-night crash
Kadyn Reynolds was to have graduated with the rest of the senior class on May 28 at West High...
Central Texas high school senior who could ‘light up a room’ dies in crash
Texas counties, cities, and school districts are barred from requiring face masks under an...
Texas governor bars local governments, schools from requiring face masks
Traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 35 in Bell County in the aftermath of a police...
Bonds total $55,000 for man arrested after I-35 chase, roadside standoff

Latest News

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
Republican leaders turn against bipartisan Jan. 6 commission
Gov. Greg Abbott signed into a law Wednesday a measure that would prohibit in Texas abortions...
Texas governor signs one of nation’s strictest abortion measures into law
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden and Netanyahu face first rough test of relationship
A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
Stocks fall in third day of downturn; Bitcoin drops 10.5%
CDC numbers show new COVID-19 case rates are down across the United States, causing "cautious...
‘Cautious optimism’: COVID cases drop across country